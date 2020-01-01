

Four New Cases of Pneumonia Linked to Novel Virus Confirmed in China



BEIJING – Four new cases of pneumonia and two deaths caused by a novel coronavirus were confirmed in the Chinese city of Wuhan, authorities said on Saturday.



The new disease is similar to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and can lead to pneumonia and even death.



So far 52 people have been diagnosed with viral pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus and two patients have died, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said a statement.



The four new cases discovered are in a stable condition.



The outbreak of the virus was detected in December and centered around a seafood market in the city of Wuhan in the Chinese province of Hubei.



So far, all those affected live or had traveled to Wuhan, although the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of the possibility of the disease spreading.



Thailand reported two cases of the same coronavirus this week in Chinese travelers from Wuhan, while Japan confirmed another case in one of its nationals who had traveled to the city in central China.



To prevent the spread of the disease during the Chinese New Year festivities, during which a massive migration is underway across the country, authorities have installed body temperature detectors at airports, three railway stations and the ferry terminal Wuhan.



During the Lunar New Year, Chinese people travel within the country to return to their home towns and villages, but also make numerous trips abroad, which has raised concerns about the risk of the virus spreading especially across Asia.



Wuhan health authorities confirmed on Friday the second death caused by the new type of coronavirus. It was a 69-year-old man who was confirmed to be infected on 31 December and got considerably worse on 4 January.



The municipal health commission said that the man had severe myocardial inflammation, kidney failure and damage to different organs.



Blood tests showed abnormalities in the functioning of the heart, in addition to irregularities in the lungs.



The symptoms of Wuhan pneumonia so far are fever and fatigue, accompanied by a dry cough and, in many cases, dyspnea (shortness of breath).



The SARS outbreak, which spread across China in 2003 caused 646 deaths (813 worldwide), according to WHO data.



