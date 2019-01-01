 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Ronaldo Bags 99th International Goal as Portugal Secure Euro 2020 Spot

LONDON – Portugal has secured a place in the Euro 2020 following a 2-0 win over Luxembourg in which Cristiano Ronaldo edged even closer to his 100th goal for the club.

It was a tricky match for coach Fernando Santos as Luxembourg did not go down without a fight.

Portugal’s talisman striker Ronaldo notched his 99th goal for the side, which finished in second place in Group B with 17 points, three behind Ukraine.

Portugal struggled to find a groove in the opening minutes of the first half while Luxembourg looked threatening down the right-wing thanks to Laurent Jans, who plies his club trade with Bundesliga side Paderborn.

He forced a save from Rui Patricio in the 21st minute.

With their tails up, Luxembourg found a chance on goal after midfielder Ruben Guerreiro got caught out of position.

Santos was visibly desperate on the touchline as Pizzi, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva failed to link up with Ronaldo upfront.

Fernandes got a shot away in the 39th and Portugal came out in the second half looking more determined.

Luxembourg used the siege in the first few minutes to practice their counter-attacking with Dynamo Kiev striker Gerson Rodrigues posing a risk to the Portugal back four.

Santos took Andre Silva off for Wolves favorite Diogo Jota, who set Ronaldo up in the 85th minute, the Juve player slotting away his 99th international goal.
 

