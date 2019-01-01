

Gotabaya Rajapaksa Proclaimed Victor in Sri Lanka Presidential Polls



COLOMBO – Former defense secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa was declared on Sunday victor in the Sri Lanka presidential polls, with his closest rival, Sajith Premadasa, of the ruling party, conceding defeat.



The Electoral Commission said the brother of two-time former president Mahinda Rajapaksa had taken 52 percent of the national vote, compared to Premadasa’s 41.99 percent.



Rajapaksa had claimed victory before the results were made official.



Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) said in a statement that Gotabaya Rajapaksa, a retired army officer, called on his supporters to “celebrate (his) victory respectfully and peacefully.”



Premadasa, the candidate for the ruling United National Party (UNP) and the New Democratic Front (NDF) alliance, conceded his defeat in a statement and expressed gratitude to his supporters.



“After a very close electoral campaign, I have the privilege of honoring the people’s decision and congratulating Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his election as (the) seventh president of Sri Lanka,” Premadasa said.



Rajapaksa’s victory represents the return to power of a family that spearheaded the bloody end in 2009 of the 26-year-long Sri Lanka civil war.



The offensive against the Tamil Tiger guerrillas was led by Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the defense chief during the government of his brother.



As the military defeated the Tamil Tigers, the Rajapaksas were accused of thousands of extra-judicial killings and disappearances of members of the Tamil minority and journalists critical of the military campaign.



During his presidential campaign, Rajapaksa promised strong leadership on national security issues as the country battled fears of terror attacks in the aftermath of the coordinated bombings in April that killed 269 people.



The six suicide bombings in three luxury hotels and three churches helped boost Rajapaksa’s strong nationalist image amid communal divisions and uncertainties of the Buddhist majority, representing 69.3 percent of the 21 million Sri Lankans.



At the same time, Hindu minorities (15.5 percent and mostly Tamils) and Muslims (7.6 percent) feared that the return of the Rajapaksas to rule the island nation.



Nearly 16 million Sri Lankans were eligible to vote in the presidential election held on Saturday. The voter turnout was estimated to be above 80 percent.



