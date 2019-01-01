 
Caracas,
Monday
November 18,2019
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Gotabaya Rajapaksa Proclaimed Victor in Sri Lanka Presidential Polls

COLOMBO – Former defense secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa was declared on Sunday victor in the Sri Lanka presidential polls, with his closest rival, Sajith Premadasa, of the ruling party, conceding defeat.

The Electoral Commission said the brother of two-time former president Mahinda Rajapaksa had taken 52 percent of the national vote, compared to Premadasa’s 41.99 percent.

Rajapaksa had claimed victory before the results were made official.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) said in a statement that Gotabaya Rajapaksa, a retired army officer, called on his supporters to “celebrate (his) victory respectfully and peacefully.”

Premadasa, the candidate for the ruling United National Party (UNP) and the New Democratic Front (NDF) alliance, conceded his defeat in a statement and expressed gratitude to his supporters.

“After a very close electoral campaign, I have the privilege of honoring the people’s decision and congratulating Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his election as (the) seventh president of Sri Lanka,” Premadasa said.

Rajapaksa’s victory represents the return to power of a family that spearheaded the bloody end in 2009 of the 26-year-long Sri Lanka civil war.

The offensive against the Tamil Tiger guerrillas was led by Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the defense chief during the government of his brother.

As the military defeated the Tamil Tigers, the Rajapaksas were accused of thousands of extra-judicial killings and disappearances of members of the Tamil minority and journalists critical of the military campaign.

During his presidential campaign, Rajapaksa promised strong leadership on national security issues as the country battled fears of terror attacks in the aftermath of the coordinated bombings in April that killed 269 people.

The six suicide bombings in three luxury hotels and three churches helped boost Rajapaksa’s strong nationalist image amid communal divisions and uncertainties of the Buddhist majority, representing 69.3 percent of the 21 million Sri Lankans.

At the same time, Hindu minorities (15.5 percent and mostly Tamils) and Muslims (7.6 percent) feared that the return of the Rajapaksas to rule the island nation.

Nearly 16 million Sri Lankans were eligible to vote in the presidential election held on Saturday. The voter turnout was estimated to be above 80 percent.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2019 © All rights reserved