 
Caracas,
Saturday
November 16,2019
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | USA

Texas Court Halts Execution Days before Convict Was to Die for 1996 Murder

WASHINGTON – The Texas Criminal Court of Appeals halted on Friday the scheduled execution of an inmate whose conviction was questioned following new evidence in a 1996 murder case.

The convict, Rodney Reed, was to die by lethal injection on Nov. 20.

The stay in his execution came after the Texas Board of Pardon and Paroles unanimously recommended Governor Greg Abbott to delay the death sentence by 120 days.

Reed’s execution had generated a lot of interest and several leaders such as Republican Senator Ted Cruz, prominent personalities, singer Beyoncé and Rihanna, and celebrity Kim Kardashian had called for halting the capital punishment Reed, a 51-year-old African-American, was sentenced to death for the murder of Stacey Stites, a 19-year-old white girl whose body was found near Bastrop area close to Austin.

Reed’s lawyers, represented by Project Innocence, have for the past few years filed new evidence, alleging that Stites’s fiance Jimmy Fennell was responsible for the murder.

Reed and Fennel, a former police officer, have been accused of several sex crimes.

Although Reed was never sentenced for those cases, Fennell spent 10 years in prison for kidnapping and raping a woman in 2007 while on duty.

Reed became the main suspect in the case after traces of his semen were found on Stites’ body.

Reed has maintained that he and Stites were having an affair – a version corroborated by former colleagues and a relative of the victim. He also alleged that Fennell had killed her for the same.

Reed’s lawyers have requested the DNA results, based on which she was believed to have been murdered, to be looked into along with the ones found at the site of the murder such as the evidence found near Fennell’s vehicle.

With the TCCA decision, the case now has returned to the trial court to consider new pieces of evidence presented.

Texas has the highest number of death penalty sentences with 566 – eight executions in 2019 – of the 1,510 executions across the country since it was re-imposed in 1976.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2019 © All rights reserved