

“Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” Game Makes Up for Past Failures (VIDEO)



MADRID – Star Wars games so far have flopped with fans, but “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” launched on Friday amid high expectations that it would make up for past errors.







The game was released globally on Friday for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox.



The single-player action-adventure is signed by developer Respawn Entertainment (Apex Legends and Titanfall) and is distributed by giant gaming company Electronics Arts (FIFA).



The Star Wars movie saga has had a hit and miss and at times disappointing relationship with video games.



There are more than 100 video game titles that have tried to emulate the success of the movies on consoles, starting in the 1980s with the first video game for the Atari console (1982), through to the last one “Star Wars: Battlefront EA 2” (2017) which was marred by its controversial monetization practices.



Electronics Arts teaming up with Respawn is promising in this regard, as it is one of the most beloved studios among players for its innovative gaming.



Fans of the saga were eager for a single-player game focused on fighting.



Respawn has designed a completely new story but linked it to the universe of the galactic franchise, with a dynamic game that focuses on fighting and with a strong commitment to the movie’s narrative.



The plot unfolds between episodes three and four, just after the “Revenge of the Sith,” during which the Jedi Order nearly disappeared.



The protagonist is Cal Kestis, a young Padawan being persecuted by Order 66, who escapes the inquisitors of the Empire led by the Second Sister with the help of his companions Cere, Greeze and the faithful and friendly BD-1.



Kestis embarks on an exciting adventure to restore the Jedi Order by touring new planets in which he recovers the power of the Force.



He finally obtains his skills with his laser sword to become the Jedi he was always meant to be.







