

China Vetoes Australian Lawmakers from Visiting Capital



SYDNEY – The Chinese government has denied visas to an Australian lawmaker and a senator who both planned to visit Beijing next month, the Liberal politicians said in a joint statement on Friday.



“We had looked forward to learning from the Chinese people about their culture, history and perspectives during this visit,” Senator James Paterson and member of parliament Andrew Hastie, both Liberals, said in the statement.



“We are disappointed that this opportunity for dialogue won’t occur.



“We are particularly disappointed that the apparent reason why we are not welcome in China at this time is our frankness about the Chinese Communist Party.”



“Despite this we will always speak out in defence of Australia’s values, sovereignty and national interest,” the statement added.



“We look forward to a time when the Chinese government realises it has nothing to fear from honest discussion and the free exchange of ideas.”



Both politicians belong to the conservative Australian Liberal Party and have repeatedly criticized the Chinese government.



Paterson even published an opinion piece in newspapers The Age and Sydney Morning Herald in which he compared the economic boom of China in recent years with the strengthening of Nazi Germany’s weapons before the invasion of France at the start of World War II.



China is Australia’s main trading partner and the largest consumer of coal, with a trade balance of $131.5 billion, representing 29 percent of Australian foreign trade.



Relations between Beijing and Canberra are experiencing a tense period due to alleged Chinese interference in Australian domestic affairs.



Suspicions led Australia to pass a controversial set of security laws after intelligence agencies accused Beijing of leading espionage cases against both the government and its institutions.



