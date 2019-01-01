 
Caracas,
Sunday
November 10,2019
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Oil, Mining & Energy (Click here for more)

Iran Makes Oil Discovery Almost as Big as US Reserves

NEW YORK – Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that a new giant oil field had been discovered in the country’s south.

With an estimated 50 billion barrels of crude oil, the discovery is almost as big as the United States’ proved reserves of 61.2 billion barrels, based on BP PLC’s data.

“The United States must know that Iran is a rich country, and despite cruel sanctions, Iranian workers and engineers discovered a new oil field,” Rouhani said.

He said the discovered field was located in Iran’s oil-rich Khuzestan province. The find comes after Iran announced a giant discovery of natural gas last month.

It’s unclear how Iran could monetize its giant reserves. The country’s oil exports have fallen from 2.5 million barrels a day to 200,000 barrels a day since May 2018 due to the US sanctions.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2019 © All rights reserved