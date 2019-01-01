

Iran Makes Oil Discovery Almost as Big as US Reserves



NEW YORK – Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that a new giant oil field had been discovered in the country’s south.



With an estimated 50 billion barrels of crude oil, the discovery is almost as big as the United States’ proved reserves of 61.2 billion barrels, based on BP PLC’s data.



“The United States must know that Iran is a rich country, and despite cruel sanctions, Iranian workers and engineers discovered a new oil field,” Rouhani said.



He said the discovered field was located in Iran’s oil-rich Khuzestan province. The find comes after Iran announced a giant discovery of natural gas last month.



It’s unclear how Iran could monetize its giant reserves. The country’s oil exports have fallen from 2.5 million barrels a day to 200,000 barrels a day since May 2018 due to the US sanctions.



