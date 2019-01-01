

Socialists Largest Party in Spain’s Repeat Vote; Far-Right Jumps to 3rd Place



MADRID – Spain’s Socialist Party emerged on Sunday as the largest party in a repeat general election, but once again fell short of an absolute majority, while the far-right gained ground, becoming the third force in the national Parliament.



Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s PSOE took 28 percent of the national vote, or 120 of 350 seats in the Congress of Deputies, the country’s lower chamber of lawmaking, dropping three seats from its haul in the inconclusive election on April 28.



The conservative Popular Party (PP) took 88 seats this time around, a mark-up from 66 in April, while far-right party Vox took 15 percent of the national vote and 52 seats in Parliament compared to the 24 it secured in April, the first time it ran in a national election.



Left-wing Unidas Podemos (“United We Can”) dropped from 42 to 35 while the largest Catalan separatist party in the national Parliament, the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC), became the fifth force with 13 seats.



Neither the left-wing bloc nor the right-wing bloc has enough seats combined to reach the necessary 176-seat threshold.



“My commitment is that this time we are going to get a progressive government no matter what,” Sanchez told supporters outside PSOE headquarters in central Madrid.



“And for that, I am calling on all political parties to act with generosity and responsibility to end this political blockade.”



Negotiations between the PSOE and Podemos in the wake of the April vote collapsed in a quarrel as both parties accused each other of intransigence.



“We call on all parties except those who reject coexistence and sow the seed of hate and anti-democratic speech,” Sanchez said in a thinly-veiled reference to Vox.



The crowd erupted with cries of “Not with Casado,” urging the acting PM to rule out a deal with the conservative PP.



Abascal opened his post-election speech with “¡Viva España!,” a nationalist rallying cry that for some harks back to Franco’s regime.



“Just 11 months ago we didn’t have any representation in any institution,” he said. “Now we are the third political force in Spain and we are the party that has seen the biggest increase in votes and seats, and that is something significant.



“It means you have been protagonists in a huge political gesture, the most brilliant in Spain’s democracy,” he told a crowd of thousands.



Vox supporters chanted “Abascal, prime minister!” to which he replied: “Not yet.”



“Today there is a patriotic and social alternative in Spain that demands national unity and to restore order in Catalonia,” he added.



He took aim at the PSOE and left-wing parties, terming them a “progressive dictatorship.”



Emerging in front of the crowd outside PP’s headquarters in Madrid, Pablo Casado insisted his party would “soon guide Spain’s destiny.”



“This party always resurges. Sanchez is the great loser of the day.”



Casado said the acting PM would now find it even more difficult to form a government.



“We are going to be very demanding of the PSOE, we will see what Sanchez proposes and we will do our job,” he added, stopping short of suggesting a grand coalition between the two.



Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias used his post-election message to extend his party’s offer to work with Sanchez and warned against the rise of the far-right in Spain.



“The elections have served to strengthen the right-wing, the result being that we have one of the most powerful and strongest far-right representations in Europe.”



“A few months ago there wasn’t a far-right presence in Parliament and now they are one of the strongest forces in the country.”



He said the April election had presented a historic opportunity to form a left-wing government with the PSOE and Podemos but now it was a “historic necessity, the only way to but the brakes to the far-right in Spain.”



Iglesias said he would table a coalition government where powers would be distributed in proportion to party size.



The big loser of the elections was the center-right Ciudadanos (“Citizens,” Cs), led by Albert Rivera.



It was the third biggest party in the last legislative session with 57 seats, but has now collapsed into sixth place with just 10 seats, its worst showing since it entered the Congress four elections ago, in December 2015.



“What we have today is a bad result, no palliatives, no excuses,” a deflated Rivera told supporters. “We have lost more than half the votes with the same candidates we had six months ago, with the same manifesto.”



At one point it looked like he was about to announce his resignation, but Rivera instead said he would meet with the party executive as a matter of urgency to call an extraordinary conference where members would have the chance to decide the next step.



On the run-up to the November vote, Cs hinted it was open to negotiating with the PSOE to form a government.



The party, which has its origins as a pro-Spanish unity party in Catalonia, is now even outnumbered by the largest Catalan party in the national Parliament, the ERC, whose 13 seats would add to those of other separatist parties like Together for Catalonia (JxCat) and left-wing Popular Unity Candidacy (CUP), with eight and two seats respectively.



ERC leader, Gabriel Rufian, said the three parties would unite their votes in the national Parliament.



Protests in Catalonia following the landmark sentencing last month of nine separatist leaders and activists of up to 13 years in prison on charges of sedition for their role in a banned independence referendum in 2017 prompted fresh tensions ahead of the repeat election.



Sunday’s was the fourth election in as many years for a country dogged by a political blockade.



