

Thiem Beats Federer for 3rd Time This Year



LONDON – Austria’s Dominic Thiem beat Swizerland’s Roger Federer for the third time this year on Sunday, downing him 7-5, 7-5 in the debut match for both players at this year’s ATP Finals in London.



In a Group Bjorn Borg match, Thiem bested the six-time tourney champion in 100 minutes, exacting revenge for the 6-2, 6-3 defeat that the former world No. 1 had dealt him in this same tourney last year in the group stage.



Thiem, who now holds a 5-2 record in his matches against Federer so far, had beaten him at Basel, in the final at Indian Wells, on hard court, and in the quarterfinals in the Madrid Masters on clay, this year.



The Austrian broke Federer’s serve in the match’s opening game, and did so again to take a 6-5 lead in the first set after Federer had evened things up 2-2.



In the second set, things were off to a good start for Federer until Thiem broke his service at love for another 6-5 lead.



The Swiss icon then flubbed two break points in the next game and finally hit the ball into the net on Thiem’s second match point to go down to defeat.



This is the first defeat on covered court for Federer so far this season. He had come out a winner at Basel, where he triumphed in the four matches in which he appeared, and his two matches at the Laver Cup in Geneva against Australia’s Nick Kyrgios and US player John Isner.



The only time Federer has not managed to make it to the knockout stages in the ATP Finals was in 2008.



Meanwhile, Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, who crushed Italy’s Matteo Berrettini 6-2, 6-1 in just 63 minutes on Sunday, will go up against Thiem on Tuesday, while Federer will face the player from Rome.



