

Cambodian Opposition Leader Freed from House Arrest in Phnom Penh



PHNOM PENH – Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha was released on Sunday from house arrest more than two years after he was first detained, according to a Phnom Penh court.



The release of Kem Sokha comes a day after fellow Cambodian National Rescue Party co-founder Sam Rainsy landed in Malaysia from self-imposed exile in Paris as part of his attempt to return to Cambodia.



“On November 7, #KemSokha lawyers requested the court to drop charges against him. Today, the court lifted some restrictions on his house arrest but a few restrictions remain. We still continue to call for the drop of all charges and reinstatement of his political rights,” Kem Sokha’s daughter Monovithya Kem tweeted on Sunday.



The opposition leader was released under conditions that he does not leave the country, does not engage in politics and must respond to any summons, Phnom Penh Municipal Court said in a statement.



Kem Sokha was arrested for treason on Sept. 4, 2017 in a move widely seen as being politically motivated. After a year in pre-trial detention, he was released on bail last September and placed under house arrest.



“Only in (Prime Minister) Hun Sen’s repressive Cambodia would releasing someone from house arrest after holding them for two years on politically fabricated allegations be considered ‘progress’ of some sort. Nothing short of a complete exoneration of Kem Sokha and the full restoration of his civil and political rights is acceptable,” said Deputy Asia director of Human Rights Watch Phil Robertson in a statement.



Former Philippines member of parliament and ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights board member Teddy Baguilat said “terming this as a ‘release’ is misleading and clearly an attempt by Hun Sen to ward off international sanctions on him and his regime.”



Rainsy, who left the country in 2015 to avoid jail for defamation and other legal challenges against him, had promised in August to return to Cambodia on the country’s Independence Day yesterday to “re-establish democracy.” But he said he was denied boarding a Thai Airways flight from Paris to Bangkok on Thursday.



After Rainsy’s arrival in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, Parliament member Nurul Izzah invited him to a meeting in Malaysian parliament on Tuesday, but it is not known if he has accepted.



Phnom Penh has gone to great lengths to prevent the return of Rainsy and fellow exiled CNRP members, a move which the government sees as a coup plot. Hun Sen has frequently spoken out about the return, calling for the arrest of the “traitors.”



Deputy Prime Minister Sar Kheng denied on Facebook on Saturday that Rainsy was not allowed to return, saying he and his colleagues may re-enter Cambodia but will face justice if they do so.



After the arrest of Kem Sokha in 2017, Hun Sen tightened his grip on the country when the Supreme Court dissolved the CNRP, considered the only real threat to the ruling Cambodian People’s Party ahead of the 2018 elections.



The CPP subsequently won all available parliamentary seats, effectively making the country a one-party state.



