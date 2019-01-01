 
Caracas,
Sunday
November 10,2019
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

China’s October Inflation Climbs to 3.8%, Highest since 2012

SHANGHAI – China’s consumer price index, the main indicator of inflation, grew 3.8 percent year-on-year in October, its highest growth rate since January 2012 and eight tenths higher than September, according to official data released on Friday.

The National Bureau of Statistics data revealed that the producer price index – tracking wholesale inflation – continued to decline, registering a drop of 1.6 percent, compared to the 1.2 percent fall recorded in September.

As in the last few months, the CPI growth was mainly driven by food products, which grew 15.5 percent, higher than the 11.2 percent figure from September.

Prices of non-food products grew 0.9 percent, one decimal point lower than the September growth.

The price of pork, among the products that enjoy the highest demand in China, grew 101.3 percent year-on-year, after production was hit due to an outbreak of African Swine Fever in the country that decimated the pig population.

Vegetables prices dropped 10.2 percent year-on-year.

Urban and rural CPI registered a year-on-year growth of 3.5 percent and 4.6 percent respectively.

In the first 10 months of the year, average consumer prices grew 2.6 percent compared to last year, according to the NBS.

The inflation figures released on Friday are much higher than the targets fixed by the government, which in March planned to maintain CPI growth to around 3 percent.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2019 © All rights reserved