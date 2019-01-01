

Rodrygo Leads Real Madrid 6-0 over Galatasaray at UCL



MADRID – Rodrygo, making his first start in a Champions League match, scored three goals and assisted on a fourth on Wednesday to power Real Madrid to a 6-0 rout of Galatasaray and move the Blancos to within a point of qualifying for the knockout stage.



Real Madrid sits second in Group A with seven points from four matches, five less than leader Paris Saint-Germain, which is already through to the round of 16.



With two points, Club Brugge remains in contention, at least theoretically. Galatasaray, on one point, is already eliminated.



The goal fest must have seemed like a dream to Blancos coach Zinedine Zidane after seeing his charges held scoreless at the Bernabeu last weekend by Real Betis in LaLiga.



While the visitors defended poorly, there was no denying the brilliance of 18-year-old Rodrygo, who scored on his first touch of the night, chesting down Marcelo’s cross before slotting a low blast just inside the post to make it 1-0 for the hosts in the 4th minute.



The budding star got his second three minutes later with a header off another cross from Marcelo, who took advantage of a failed clearance.



Full of confidence, Rodrygo asked to take the penalty after Toni Kroos was brought down in the area. Yet it was ultimately Sergio Ramos who stepped to the spot and converted to put Real Madrid up 3-0 in the 14th minute.



Galatasaray, even with Radamel Falcao out of the lineup, had no choice but to go on the attack, but were stonewalled by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois on the way to posting his fourth consecutive clean sheet.



The Turkish side conceded again, this time to Casemiro, though the goal was disallowed for an offside.



The reprieve was brief however, as Rodrygo intercepted an ill-judged pass between defenders and put the ball in Karim Benzema’s path for the fourth goal seconds before the break.



Job done, Zidane pulled Casemiro at the hour mark, yet Real Madrid kept up the pressure throughout the second half.



Benzema scored again in the 81st minute with an assist from Dani Carvajal, and Rodrygo completed the hat trick in stoppage time as his name rang out among the Blancos faithful in the stands at the Bernabeu.



