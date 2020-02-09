

Backlash over Nigerian Movie Rejected by Oscars



ABUJA – The disqualification of a Nigerian movie from the Oscar’s Best International Film category has triggered a wave of criticism in the African country, home to the world’s second-largest film industry.



The Academy ruled out on Monday the movie “Lionheart,” the first work that Nigeria has submitted to the Oscars, for having been shot mostly in English.



The production contains about 12 minutes in Igbo, a language spoken in southeastern Nigeria by about 27 million people, but the rest of the dialogue unfolds in English, contravening regulations of the foreign category which stipulates that dialogue must be mostly in a non-English language.



Director Genevieve Nnaji said her work represented how people speak in Nigeria.



The social media backlash to the Academy’s decision started when American filmmaker Ava DuVernay, who in 2018 became the first African-American woman to achieve a nomination for best film at the Oscars, took to Twitter to criticize the decision.



“To @TheAcademy: You disqualified Nigeria’s first-ever submission for Best International Feature because its in English,” she said. “But English is the official language of Nigeria. Are you barring this country from ever competing for an Oscar in its official language?”



Nnaji tweeted in response: “Thank you so much Ava. I am the director of Lionheart.



“This movie represents the way we speak as Nigerians.



“This includes English which acts as a bridge between the 500+ languages spoken in our country, thereby making us #OneNigeria.”



“It’s no different to how French connects communities in former French colonies,” the Nigerian director and actor added.



“We did not choose who colonized us.



“As ever, this film and many like it, is proudly Nigerian.”



Nigerian journalist Ivie Ani also took to Twitter to complain about the decision: “More than 500 indigenous languages are spoken in Nigeria, yet Nigeria’s official language is English.



“A Nigerian film in English can’t win the Oscars’ foreign category because it’s not foreign enough.



“Colonizers love to punish the colonized for being colonized.”



The president of the Nigeria Oscar Selection Committee, Chineze Anyaene, said on Monday that Nigerian filmmakers tend to use English as the predominant language in their works to reach a broader audience.



But that given the limitations of submitting a movie to the Best International Feature Film category – previously known as Best Foreign Language Film –, Anyaene prompted directors to consider filming in another language.



“We are therefore urging filmmakers to shoot with the intention of non-English recording dialogue as a key qualifying parameter to represent the country in the most prestigious award,” the statement from the Nigeria Oscar Selection Committee said.



Nigeria’s film industry, popularly known as Nollywood, produces an average of 1,500 films a year, which places it as the second largest in the world, behind Bollywood in India.



“Lionheart” first premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival and tells the story of a woman who is working to keep her father’s business afloat in a predominantly male environment.



The disqualification of the movie has reduced the number of competing films in the foreign film category to 92 and the number of female directors to 28.



The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on February 9, 2020.



