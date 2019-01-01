

IAG Acquires Spain’s Air Europa for $1.1 Billion



LONDON – IAG is to acquire Spain’s Air Europa for 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in a move that will transform Madrid into a “true rival” to Europe’s four largest travel hubs, the airline group announced Monday.



IAG, a group comprised of British Airways (BA), Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and Level, announced the deal in statements sent to Spain’s Securities Market Commission (CNMV) and the London Stock Exchange.



“Acquiring Air Europa would add a new competitive, cost effective airline to IAG, consolidating Madrid as a leading European hub and resulting in IAG achieving South Atlantic leadership, therefore generating additional financial value for our shareholders,” IAG CEO Willie Walsh said in a statement.



“IAG has a strong track record of successful acquisitions, most recently with the acquisition of Aer Lingus in 2015 and we are convinced Air Europa presents a strong strategic fit for the group,” he added.



The acquisition, which will be financed by external debt, was expected to be completed in the second half of 2020.



Walsh said the purchase would allow Air Europa to complement Iberia’s network, offering flights to Latin America and Europe, as well domestic routes within Spain.



IAG said the move would bolster Madrid as a major travel hub – putting it in a position to compete with the likes of Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London Heathrow and Paris Charles de Gaulle.



“This is of strategic importance for the Madrid hub, which in recent years has lagged behind other European hubs,” Iberia CEO Luis Gallego said.



“Following this agreement, Madrid will be able to compete with other European hubs on equal terms with a better position on Europe to Latin America routes and the possibility to become a gateway between Asia and Latin America,” he added.



Air Europa operates flights within Spain and beyond to 69 destinations in Europe, Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean and North Africa.



The airline shifted 11.8 million passengers last year and closed the year with a 66-strong fleet.



Last week, IAG reported that its profit reached 1.8 billion euros in the first nine months of the year – a 27.8 percent drop compared to the same period of 2018.



