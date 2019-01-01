 
Caracas,
Sunday
September 1,2019
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Chinese Tariffs of Up To 10% on US Imports Come into Force

BEIJING – Tariffs by China of between 5-10 percent on United States goods worth $75 billion entered into force on Sunday.

This development took place on the same day that state broadcaster CGTN reported that negotiating teams from both countries are planning to meet in early September in the US to try to reach a mutually-satisfactory agreement to end the ongoing trade war between China and the US.

However, China’s ministry of commerce lamented that the new round of tariffs levied by the US – which also came into effect on Sunday – was not the best climate for trade negotiations.

For his part, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, who is heading China’s negotiating team, said this week that “we firmly oppose the escalation of the trade war” and expressed his country’s willingness to “solve the problem through consultation and cooperation with a calm attitude.”

On Sunday, the US implemented tariffs of 15 percent on Chinese imports worth $112 billion.

On Aug. 23, United States President Donald Trump announced that from Sept. 1 onwards, he would raise tariffs from 10 percent to 15 percent on a substantial portion of Chinese imports in response to levies by China on American goods.

Through the trade war, Trump aims to balance trade between the two countries, which has been largely favorable to China.

However, so far, his policy of imposing tariffs on Chinese imports has produced little or no effect.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2019 © All rights reserved