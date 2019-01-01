

Chinese Tariffs of Up To 10% on US Imports Come into Force



BEIJING – Tariffs by China of between 5-10 percent on United States goods worth $75 billion entered into force on Sunday.



This development took place on the same day that state broadcaster CGTN reported that negotiating teams from both countries are planning to meet in early September in the US to try to reach a mutually-satisfactory agreement to end the ongoing trade war between China and the US.



However, China’s ministry of commerce lamented that the new round of tariffs levied by the US – which also came into effect on Sunday – was not the best climate for trade negotiations.



For his part, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, who is heading China’s negotiating team, said this week that “we firmly oppose the escalation of the trade war” and expressed his country’s willingness to “solve the problem through consultation and cooperation with a calm attitude.”



On Sunday, the US implemented tariffs of 15 percent on Chinese imports worth $112 billion.



On Aug. 23, United States President Donald Trump announced that from Sept. 1 onwards, he would raise tariffs from 10 percent to 15 percent on a substantial portion of Chinese imports in response to levies by China on American goods.



Through the trade war, Trump aims to balance trade between the two countries, which has been largely favorable to China.



However, so far, his policy of imposing tariffs on Chinese imports has produced little or no effect.



