

Penalty to Magnussen Leaves Hamilton 4th on the Grid for Austrian GP



SPIELBERG, Austria – Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will start the Austrian Grand Prix from the fourth spot on the grid rather than the fifth because of the sequence of penalties handed down following Saturday’s qualifying at Red Bull Ring.



The five-time Formula One champion, who finished second in Q3, was initially dropped three spots after stewards decided he impeded Kimi Raikkonen in Saturday’s first qualifying run.



But race management subsequently ruled that because the penalty applied to Kevin Magnussen left an opening in the top five, Hamilton would have to remain ahead of British compatriot Lando Norris.



Monaco’s Charles Leclerc turned in a blistering final drive to claim the second pole position of his career. Dutchman Max Verstappen will start in second place, followed by the other Mercedes driver, Valtteri Bottas of Finland.



Raikkonen will begin Sunday’s race from the sixth spot.



Hamilton leads the 2019 F1 Driver Standings with 187 points, 36 ahead of teammate Bottas. German four-time champion Sebastian Vettel is third, with 111 points, followed by Verstappen with 100.



Leclerc is fifth with 87 points.



