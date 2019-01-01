 
Caracas,
Monday
April 15,2019
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Kim Jong-un Reappoints His US Negotiating Team

SEOUL – North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was re-elected as chairman of the highest decision-making body in the country at a major parliamentary meeting during which members of the team that manages talks with the United States were also reappointed, state media reported on Friday.

As expected, Kim was re-elected as chairman of the State Affairs Commission during the first session of the new Supreme People’s Assembly, the country’s legislature, held on Thursday.

Kim Jong-un was first elected chairman of this commission in June 2016, when this body was originally created.

In turn, Kim Jae-ryong, a senior party official, was appointed premier of the cabinet, replacing Pak Pong-ju, according to the KCNA news agency.

Choe Ryong-hae, who during the first years of Kim Jong-un’s term was considered the number two in the regime, replaces veteran Kim Yong-nam, aged 91, as President of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly of North Korea, a position Kim Yong-nam had held since 1998.

The main delegate of the US negotiating team and one of the heads of North Korean intelligence, Kim Yong-chol, maintained his position in the State Affairs Commission, as well as another key figure in the denuclearization talks, Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho.

Some analysts had pointed to the possibility that, after the failure of the Hanoi summit, Kim Jong-un would opt to change these delegates.

But the leader has kept them in their positions or supported their promotion, as has happened with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Choe Son-hui, who was elected for the first time as a member of the State Affairs Commission at the parliamentary meeting on Thursday.

The disagreement in Hanoi revolved around the number of North Korean arms assets to be dismantled – in addition to nuclear weapons, Washington advocated that Pyongyang also dismantle chemical and biological missiles and weapons – and the volume of sanctions on the regime that the US would alleviate as a corresponding measure.

Washington considered insufficient what was offered by Pyongyang, as it called for the lifting of many sanctions in exchange for disabling its Yongbyon nuclear research center.

The North Korean parliamentary session coincided with the summit held in Washington by South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, in which they stressed the need to keep the dialogue alive despite the setback in Hanoi.

Trump was open to reaching “small deals” with North Korea which do not necessarily have to do with denuclearization, but he remained firm in his refusal to make economic concessions to Pyongyang.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2019 © All rights reserved