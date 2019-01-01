 
Caracas,
Monday
April 15,2019
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Kim Jong-un Defends “Self-Reliance” in Face of Sanctions

SEOUL – North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has repeatedly defended “self-reliance” as a mechanism for his country to avoid giving in to international sanctions at a time when the dialogue on denuclearization with the US is once again at a standstill, the state news agency KCNA reported on Thursday.

Kim made his remarks during the plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling party on Wednesday, the report said.

“With our own power and technology befitting our conditions and the people’s economy based on resources, we should raise the banner of developing a socialist economy in a consistent manner and deal a blow to those bent on the misjudgment that they can bring us to our knees with sanctions,” Kim said during the meeting.

KCNA reported that the North Korean leader used the expression “self-reliance” – a concept strongly rooted in the ideology developed by the single ruling party over the last seven decades – 27 times during the meeting.

Kim may be mentally preparing North Koreans for a long negotiation with Washington after the failed Hanoi summit in February, which he mentioned in his speech, but in turn avoided direct criticism of Washington.

The disagreement in Hanoi centered on the number of North Korean weapons assets to be dismantled – in addition to nuclear, Washington advocated that Pyongyang also dismantle missiles and chemical and biological weapons – and the volume of sanctions on the regime that the US would lift as a corresponding measure.

Washington considered insufficient the offer made by Pyongyang, which requested the lifting of a good part of the sanctions in exchange for disabling its nuclear research center in Yongbyon.

The North Korean leader’s words were reported on the same day that South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his US counterpart Donald Trump are due to meet in Washington.

Seoul and Washington agree on the need to revive the stalled dialogue, but apparently diverge on ways to incite Pyongyang to implement real progress in denuclearization.

While Trump has been very forceful, Moon seems to be more in favor of progressively rewarding the regime for its progress and it is foreseeable that both leaders will address this during their meeting.

Also scheduled for Thursday was the inaugural session of the new legislature in the North Korean Supreme People’s Assembly, its parliament, where it is believed that Kim’s speech could offer new clues as to the direction Pyongyang now wants to take in its rapprochement with the US.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2019 © All rights reserved