

Bangladesh to Crack Down on Building Safety Violations after Deadly Fire



DHAKA – Bangladeshi authorities vowed on Friday to take tough action against building safety violations after a deadly fire razed a 22-floor commercial building in the country’s capital, killing at least 25 people.



The fire, which broke out midday on Thursday at the FR Tower in an upscale Dhaka neighborhood, also injured at least 73 people and comes a mere month after a similar fire in another densely-populated part of Dhaka had killed and injured over 100 people.



Abul Kalam Azad, a member of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) – the body responsible for planning and development in Dhaka – said the building had flouted national construction regulations.



“This building had permission to construct only 18 floors, but they illegally constructed five floors vertically,” he said. “And horizontally, too, they did not leave enough space.”



After the fire broke out, many people were trapped inside as the building’s emergency exit had no fire escape door, an expert said after visiting the site in the aftermath of the incident.



“We found a narrow staircase in the building for emergency exit. But except for one floor, there were no fire doors attached to it on any other floors. So people could not use the exit to escape the building,” Mehedi Ahmed Ansari, a professor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, told EFE.



Hospital authorities had earlier told EFE that some of the victims had died after falling off the building as they made a desperate attempt to escape the blaze and the smoke.



One of the victims, Sri Lankan national Nirosh Vignarajah, who worked in freight forwarding company Scanwell Logistics as an accountant, died after jumping off the building to escape the inferno.



“His body had no mark of burn injury. It is clear to us he jumped off the building in panic,” Maimur Ferdous, a friend of Vignarajah, told EFE.



BUET professor Ansari said that most of the floors of the building also did not have fire safety equipment.



“Today we visited up to the ninth floor of this building. Most of the floors had no fire safety equipment. In some floors we found only nominal fire safety equipment,” he said.



In 2012, Ansari said, the Bangladesh Fire Service department had commissioned BUET experts to survey fire safety in 53 high-rise buildings in the city.



“We found 49 of them non-compliant. Only four of them – two hotels and two hospitals – were compliant,” he said.



Bangladesh’s Public Works and Housing Minister SM Rezaul Karim termed the deaths in tragedy as murder.



“I am of the impression that it is not just an accident caused by negligence, it was killing. We will take legal action against this killing. Not like in the past, we will take tough action now,” he told reporters at a press briefing in Dhaka.



Karim said that a government investigation committee would look into any irregularities that may have occurred in the process of approving the building’s plan and if any part of the structure had been illegally built.



“If it happened, who was involved, the developer, owner, or an official, a report has to be given about him. Whoever made this tragedy happen for his greed, we will take appropriate action against them,” he said.



“Many buildings were constructed in Dhaka city without any approval,” Karim acknowledged.



Thursday’s deadly fire is not a standalone incident in Bangladesh, a country that has faced criticism for lax building safety rules and ill-maintained buildings that are sitting ducks when it comes to preventable fire tragedies.



Thousands of people have lost their lives in fires across the country in the last few years.



At least 1,970 people were killed in 89,923 incidents of fires across Bangladesh between 2004-18, according to the Bangladesh Fire Service.



As recently as on Feb. 20, a massive fire broke out in the old town of Dhaka, destroying almost seven buildings, and leaving at least 70 dead and 55 injured.



The country recorded at least three major fire incidents in 2019, including a slum fire in southern Chittagong district in February that killed nine people.



Dhaka has a population of over 18 million, out of which around 3.5 million live in slums.



It is one of the world’s most densely populated cities, according to World Bank data.



