Kim Arrives Back in Pyongyang after Summit with Trump in Vietnam



SEOUL – The North Korean media reported on Tuesday on the return to Pyongyang of the country’s leader, Kim Jong-un, after “successfully” concluding his first official state visit to Vietnam and holding his second summit with US President Donald Trump in Hanoi.



The “Supreme Leader” arrived at the Pyongyang train station at 3:00 am local time Tuesday (1800 GMT Monday), where he was received by several high officials of the regime and by an honor guard of the North Korean Army, according to the state news agency KCNA.



The armored train in which Kim was traveling concluded a 4,500 kilometers journey that began on March 2 in the Vietnamese town of Dong Dang, near the border with China, just after the North Korean leader attended the last acts of his two-day official visit to Vietnam.



KCNA made no mention in its reports about the summit held between Kim and Trump in Hanoi on Feb. 27-28, although the North Korean media did mention the meeting on Friday, when they described it as “constructive” and “positive.”



The meeting ended early and without any agreement reached regarding the denuclearization of North Korea and the relief of sanctions imposed on Pyongyang, although both sides have made an effort to emphasize their willingness to maintain open dialogue and to hold another meeting at the highest level in the near future.



During its journey of more than 60 hours, the train carrying Kim and the rest of the North Korean delegation did not stop anywhere on Chinese territory, but passed through the northeastern Chinese city of Benxi after going through Tianjin and Shanhaiguan earlier in the day.



There have been conjectures about a possible meeting between the North Korean dictator and Chinese President Xi Jinping, but Kim did not stop in Guangzhou, a Chinese port city northwest of Hong Kong, nor in Beijing.



The North Korean Marshal has so far always met with the authorities in Beijing – the main ally of the Pyongyang regime – before or after the summits he has held since 2018 with Trump or South Korean President Moon Jae-in, to discuss these meetings directly with them.



