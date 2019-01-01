 
  HOME | USA

US, Japan, South Korea Agree to Continue Dialogue with Pyongyang

TOKYO – United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed on Friday the results of the recent US-North Korea summit with the foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan, as the three sides agreed to support continuing dialogue with Pyongyang.

After participating in the two-day summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un which ended on Thursday, Pompeo held phone conversations with the foreign ministers of Washington’s two main allies in the region.

In his call to South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, Pompeo said the US intends to keep communications open with Pyongyang even though the summit ended abruptly without a joint declaration, the South Korea foreign ministry said.

Kang said it was meaningful that the US wanted to continue dialogue with Pyongyang “with patience,” and agreed to maintain close cooperation with Washington regarding the process of North Korea’s denuclearization.

Pompeo also called Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, and the two stressed the importance of being on the same page regarding the dialogue with Pyongyang, the Japanese foreign ministry said.

Kono reiterated the Japanese request to Pompeo to use the open communication lines with Pyongyang to try and resolve the issue of Japanese citizens abducted by the North Korean regime decades ago, a matter raised by Trump during the recent summit in Hanoi, according to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The second bilateral summit between Trump and Kim was abruptly cut short on Thursday due to fundamental disagreements over economic sanctions on North Korea being lifted in return for denuclearization, although both sides expressed their willingness to continue with the dialogue.

According to Trump and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after the summit, the negotiations failed when Kim offered to dismantle the Yongbyon nuclear research facility – where North Korea produces nuclear fuel for its weapons – in exchange for the complete lifting of sanctions.

But North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho contradicted this version of events hours later in an unexpected midnight press conference in Hanoi, claiming that Kim had urged the US for only a partial removal of sanctions in exchange for dismantling the site at Yongbyon.
 

