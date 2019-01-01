

Kim Jong-un Begins Historic State Visit to Vietnam



HANOI – North Korean leader Kim Jong-un began his two-day state visit to Vietnam on Friday following his summit with United States President Donald Trump.



Kim’s summit with Trump ended abruptly ahead of schedule without the signing of any agreements or a joint declaration.



On the first visit by a North Korean leader to Vietnam in 55 years, Kim was greeted by Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong amid much fanfare and children waving the flags of both nations in the gardens of the Presidential Palace.



Kim had a private meeting with Trong, who is also the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.



Kim was also due to meet Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly President Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan Friday before attending a dinner gala in his honor.



In recent months, North Korea has demonstrated an interest in the economic transition undertaken by Vietnam since the mid-1980s, which has allowed it to move from orthodox communism to a state-protected market economy without the Communist Party losing its political hegemony.



A delegation of high-ranking North Korean officials visited several Vietnamese facilities this week, including the Vinfast car factory, belonging to the largest conglomerate in Vietnam, which at the end of the year plans to bring its first models to market.



Kim, who arrived in Vietnam by train on Tuesday, will end his visit on Saturday with a visit to the mausoleum of the Vietnamese national hero Ho Chi Minh, whom his grandfather Kim Il-Sung had met in Hanoi in 1964 marking the last official visit by a North Korean leader to Vietnam.



He will then undertake a car journey of 170 kilometers (106 miles) from Hanoi to the station in Dang Dong – bordering China – and board a heavily protected train to travel 4,500 km over two and a half days to reach North Korea.



The summit between Trump and Kim was suddenly cut short on Thursday with the two sides giving conflicting reasons.



US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday that North Korea had demanded the lifting of all sanctions and that there was no clarity regarding the scope of its proposal to dismantle the Yongbyon nuclear plant.



North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho said that his government had only asked for a partial lifting of sanctions during the Hanoi summit.



