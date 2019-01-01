 
Caracas,
Saturday
March 2,2019
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Kim Jong-un Begins Historic State Visit to Vietnam

HANOI – North Korean leader Kim Jong-un began his two-day state visit to Vietnam on Friday following his summit with United States President Donald Trump.

Kim’s summit with Trump ended abruptly ahead of schedule without the signing of any agreements or a joint declaration.

On the first visit by a North Korean leader to Vietnam in 55 years, Kim was greeted by Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong amid much fanfare and children waving the flags of both nations in the gardens of the Presidential Palace.

Kim had a private meeting with Trong, who is also the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Kim was also due to meet Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly President Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan Friday before attending a dinner gala in his honor.

In recent months, North Korea has demonstrated an interest in the economic transition undertaken by Vietnam since the mid-1980s, which has allowed it to move from orthodox communism to a state-protected market economy without the Communist Party losing its political hegemony.

A delegation of high-ranking North Korean officials visited several Vietnamese facilities this week, including the Vinfast car factory, belonging to the largest conglomerate in Vietnam, which at the end of the year plans to bring its first models to market.

Kim, who arrived in Vietnam by train on Tuesday, will end his visit on Saturday with a visit to the mausoleum of the Vietnamese national hero Ho Chi Minh, whom his grandfather Kim Il-Sung had met in Hanoi in 1964 marking the last official visit by a North Korean leader to Vietnam.

He will then undertake a car journey of 170 kilometers (106 miles) from Hanoi to the station in Dang Dong – bordering China – and board a heavily protected train to travel 4,500 km over two and a half days to reach North Korea.

The summit between Trump and Kim was suddenly cut short on Thursday with the two sides giving conflicting reasons.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday that North Korea had demanded the lifting of all sanctions and that there was no clarity regarding the scope of its proposal to dismantle the Yongbyon nuclear plant.

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho said that his government had only asked for a partial lifting of sanctions during the Hanoi summit.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2019 © All rights reserved