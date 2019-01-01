 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

North Korean Official Reaches Hanoi Ahead of Trump-Kim Summit

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam – A high-ranking negotiator of the North Korean regime has traveled to Hanoi on Saturday, less than two weeks before the upcoming summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and United States President Donald Trump.

Kim Chang-son, considered the de-facto head of Kim’s cabinet, landed at the Hanoi airport around 11:00 am on a flight from China’s Guangzhou, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Trump and Kim are set to meet in the Vietnamese capital on Feb. 27-28 for their second summit after having met for a historic first encounter in Singapore in June 2018.

Kim Chang-son, chief secretary of North Korea’s State Affairs Commission, will discuss protocol and practical issues such as the accommodation of the North Korean delegation during the summit.

He was one of the high officials of the North Korean government who accompanied Kim Jong-un to the Singapore summit, which kicked off a new era in US-North Korea relations through an agreement in which Pyongyang agreed to work towards denuclearization.

The Hanoi summit is expected to help in moving forward the stagnated talks on denuclearization of the North Korean regime, which have barely shown progress since the first summit.

Trump had announced the date and time of the long-anticipated second summit on Feb. 8 after the details were agreed upon two days earlier by the US special envoy for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, with his North Korean counterpart, Kim Hyok-chol, in Pyongyang.

Kim is expected to use the opportunity provided by the summit to also make a state visit to Vietnam, the first visit by a North Korean leader to Vietnam since the reunification of the country in 1975, despite long-standing bilateral ties.

Earlier this week, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh carried out a three-day visit to Pyongyang, where he met his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong-ho and Ri Su-yong, the in-charge of international affairs in the Workers’ Party of Korea, official North Korean news agency KCNA reported.
 

