HOME | USA

North Korean Official Arrives in Washington to Meet Pompeo



WASHINGTON – Former North Korean military intelligence chief Kim Yong-chol arrived in Washington on Thursday to meet the United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and possibly US President Donald Trump, South Korean agency Yonhap reported on Friday.



Kim Yong-chol flew to the US capital from Beijing for a meeting with Pompeo on Friday aimed at finalizing a second summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



Kim Yong-chol is accompanied by Kim Song-hye, director of the North Korean workers party United Front Department, and Choe Kang-il, acting director-general for the North Korean foreign ministry’s North American affairs.



According to media reports, the North Korean delegation has no plans to leave the US capital before Saturday, which leaves them ample time for the scheduled meeting with Pompeo, confirmed by American sources to several media, and possibly also one with Trump.



The White House has yet to comment on whether Trump, who has no public event on his schedule for Friday, will receive the North Korean official.



WASHINGTON – Former North Korean military intelligence chief Kim Yong-chol arrived in Washington on Thursday to meet the United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and possibly US President Donald Trump, South Korean agency Yonhap reported on Friday.Kim Yong-chol flew to the US capital from Beijing for a meeting with Pompeo on Friday aimed at finalizing a second summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Kim Yong-chol is accompanied by Kim Song-hye, director of the North Korean workers party United Front Department, and Choe Kang-il, acting director-general for the North Korean foreign ministry’s North American affairs.According to media reports, the North Korean delegation has no plans to leave the US capital before Saturday, which leaves them ample time for the scheduled meeting with Pompeo, confirmed by American sources to several media, and possibly also one with Trump.The White House has yet to comment on whether Trump, who has no public event on his schedule for Friday, will receive the North Korean official. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

