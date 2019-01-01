 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

China, South Korea Secure Place in 2019 Asian Cup 2nd Round

ABU DHABI – China and South Korea secured on Friday their places in the Asian Cup round of 16 with one group stage match to go, after defeating Philippines 3-0 and Kyrgyzstan 1-0 respectively in Group C.

First, China prevailed over Philippines on the strength of a brace by midfielder Lei Wu, who opened the scoring in the dying minutes of the first half on a precise shot that got past goalkeeper Michael Falkesgaard with five minutes to go before the stoppage time.

Five minutes after the one hour mark, Lei Wu struck again on a volley, connecting a cross by Junmin Hao, while an unmarked Dabao Yu scored China’s third goal in the 80th minute on a close range header, punishing the defenders for failure to clear the ball.

Later in the day, South Korea topped Kyrgyzstan 1-0 thanks to a first half goal by forward Min-jae Kim with a header off a cross by Chul Hong.

After the second Group C matchday, China tops the table with two wins, on goal differential ahead of South Korea, while third-placed Kyrgyzstan and Philippines are already out of the tournament.

China and South Korea are to square off in the final Group C matchday on Jan. 16 for the top spot, while Kyrgyzstan and Philippines will have nothing to play for, except for their first win of the 2019 tourney.
 

