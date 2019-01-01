

UN Special Rapporteur on North Korea Arrives in Seoul



SEOUL – The United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in North Korea arrived in Seoul on Monday for a five-day visit to collect information for a report on the regime’s human rights situation.



Tomas Ojea Quintana is expected to have a closed-door meet with South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho.



The UN envoy will hold a press conference to offer details of his trip on Jan. 11, to conclude his fifth visit to South Korea since his appointment in March 2016.



The latest UN report on North Korea human rights situation is likely to be published by March this year.



On his previous visit to Seoul in July last year, Ojea met with several North Korean waitresses who deserted to the South in 2016, and claimed some of them told him they were scammed into defecting.



It is believed that these women, who were working in a North Korean restaurant in China, may have been victims of a ploy involving the South Korean intelligence to influence public opinion in favor of then-President Park Geun-hye, currently in prison for her role in a corruption scandal.



According to Yonhap agency, Ojea said on Monday that during the visit he would also collect information on the case of the waitresses, as well as discuss with officials the ongoing rapprochement process between the two Koreas, and how it affects the human rights situation in the North.



Despite repeated petitions, North Korea has never allowed the UN special rapporteur access its territory, claiming there is no violation of basic rights of its citizens.



