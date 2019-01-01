 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 8,2019
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

UN Special Rapporteur on North Korea Arrives in Seoul

SEOUL – The United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in North Korea arrived in Seoul on Monday for a five-day visit to collect information for a report on the regime’s human rights situation.

Tomas Ojea Quintana is expected to have a closed-door meet with South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho.

The UN envoy will hold a press conference to offer details of his trip on Jan. 11, to conclude his fifth visit to South Korea since his appointment in March 2016.

The latest UN report on North Korea human rights situation is likely to be published by March this year.

On his previous visit to Seoul in July last year, Ojea met with several North Korean waitresses who deserted to the South in 2016, and claimed some of them told him they were scammed into defecting.

It is believed that these women, who were working in a North Korean restaurant in China, may have been victims of a ploy involving the South Korean intelligence to influence public opinion in favor of then-President Park Geun-hye, currently in prison for her role in a corruption scandal.

According to Yonhap agency, Ojea said on Monday that during the visit he would also collect information on the case of the waitresses, as well as discuss with officials the ongoing rapprochement process between the two Koreas, and how it affects the human rights situation in the North.

Despite repeated petitions, North Korea has never allowed the UN special rapporteur access its territory, claiming there is no violation of basic rights of its citizens.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2019 © All rights reserved