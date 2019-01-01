 
Caracas,
Sunday
January 6,2019
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

South Korea to Take Back 6,300 Tons of Trash from Philippines

SEOUL – Some 6,300 tons of garbage illegally shipped to the Philippines from South Korea last year will be brought back soon, the Environment Ministry in Seoul said on Friday.

“We’re planning to bring back the garbage as early as possible, but a final schedule has yet to be made as bilateral consultations are still under way,” ministry spokesperson Lee Byung-wha told reporters, according to Yonhap agency.

The trash in question was shipped in July last year to Mindanao Island in the southern Philippines through the Philippine consignee, Verde Soko Philippines Industrial.

The consignee claimed the garbage was recyclable plastics. But a local journalistic investigation revealed in November that it also contained hazardous waste such as batteries, light bulbs, and electronic waste.

The incident led to staunch criticism by Greenpeace, which urged South Korea and other developed countries to stop export of garbage.

Around the beginning of 2018, China, which used to absorb 50 percent of plastic residues generated globally, implemented ban on import of plastic waste. The ban severely hit waste management across the world.

Greenpeace underlined the lack of strict regulations which developed countries have been looking to exploit to find new destinations for their wastes since the Chinese ban.

The recent case involving Mindanao underlines this need to find new dumping grounds, as the 6,300 tons of garbage contains over 43 percent of the total waste exported by South Korea to the Philippines in 2017, according to data from the customs office in Seoul.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2019 © All rights reserved