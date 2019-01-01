

South Korea to Take Back 6,300 Tons of Trash from Philippines



SEOUL – Some 6,300 tons of garbage illegally shipped to the Philippines from South Korea last year will be brought back soon, the Environment Ministry in Seoul said on Friday.



“We’re planning to bring back the garbage as early as possible, but a final schedule has yet to be made as bilateral consultations are still under way,” ministry spokesperson Lee Byung-wha told reporters, according to Yonhap agency.



The trash in question was shipped in July last year to Mindanao Island in the southern Philippines through the Philippine consignee, Verde Soko Philippines Industrial.



The consignee claimed the garbage was recyclable plastics. But a local journalistic investigation revealed in November that it also contained hazardous waste such as batteries, light bulbs, and electronic waste.



The incident led to staunch criticism by Greenpeace, which urged South Korea and other developed countries to stop export of garbage.



Around the beginning of 2018, China, which used to absorb 50 percent of plastic residues generated globally, implemented ban on import of plastic waste. The ban severely hit waste management across the world.



Greenpeace underlined the lack of strict regulations which developed countries have been looking to exploit to find new destinations for their wastes since the Chinese ban.



The recent case involving Mindanao underlines this need to find new dumping grounds, as the 6,300 tons of garbage contains over 43 percent of the total waste exported by South Korea to the Philippines in 2017, according to data from the customs office in Seoul.



