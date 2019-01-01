

UN Rights Representative to Assess North Korea in Seoul Meetings



SEOUL – A United Nations human rights expert will visit Seoul next week to assess the situation in North Korea, the UN said.



Tomas Ojea Quintana, special rapporteur on human rights in North Korea, will meet with South Korean government officials, diplomats, and civil society representatives as well as others, Yonhap reported on Friday.



He will also interview defectors from the North and collect information on the human rights situation inside the country during his visit from Jan. 7-11, the UNOCHR statement said.



“Despite repeated requests for a country visit, the DPRK has not granted the UN expert access to the country,” it added.



Quintana is to report his findings and recommendations to the Human Rights Council in March.



