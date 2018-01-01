

17 Afghan Policemen Killed in Taliban Ambush



KABUL – At least 17 police officers were killed and another five were wounded in a Taliban attack on a security convoy in western Afghanistan’s restive province of Farah, officials said on Monday.



A group of insurgents attacked the convoy of the Afghan National Police, travelling from the city of Farah, capital of the province with the same name, on Sunday night, Afghanistan’s Deputy Minister Akhtar Mohammad Ibrahimi told reporters.



“They were on their way to Lash Wa Juwayn when they were ambushed by the enemy and they fought back until 17 policemen were martyred and five others injured. The injured are now in stable health condition,” Ibrahimi said.



Farah police spokesperson Muhibullah Muhib told EFE that the Taliban also suffered heavy casualties during the clashes that lasted for about an hour and in which an insurgent commander, identified as Mullah Hanzala, was killed.



Taliban spokesperson Qari Yusuf Ahmadi claimed the attack in a message on his Twitter account, saying his men had destroyed several vehicles and seized 29 weapons and several rounds of ammunition.



