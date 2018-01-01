 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

EU Condemns Russia’s Seizure of Ukrainian Navy Vessels, Calls for Calm

BRUSSELS – The president of the European Council, Donald Tusk, condemned on Monday Russia’s use of force against Ukrainian vessels near the disputed Crimea territory and joined a host of calls from Western leaders for both parties to show restraint amid rising tensions and concerns that further conflict could break out in the region.

Tusk said the European Union was united in support of Ukraine, which declared martial law after Russian coastguards fired on and seized two naval vessels and a tugboat in the Sea of Azov early Sunday in what the Kremlin had described as a flagrant provocation. Several Ukrainian seamen were injured in the engagement.

“I condemn Russian use of force in Azov Sea,” Tusk said in a statement shared on his official Twitter page. “Russian authorities must return Ukrainian sailors, vessels and refrain from further provocations.”

He said he was to meet with representatives of Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko later Monday, while an urgent United Nations Security Council meeting was also called over the geopolitical spat.

Two Ukrainian gunboats – “Berdyansk” and “Nikopol” – and a tugboat were seized as they made their way from Odessa in the Black Sea towards the port city of Mariupol in the Azov Sea, a journey that skirts the Crimean Peninsula, a territory that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Moscow said the ships were seized in Russian waters after they tried to pass through the Kerch Strait linking the Black Sea to the Azov Sea.

Moscow recently constructed a bridge over the strait, connecting mainland Russia to the Crimea.

At the time of the incident, a Russian cargo ship blocked the passage underneath the $3.69 billion construction.

Ukrainian lawmakers activated martial law in response to the flaring tensions.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also condemned the incident.

“Developments in Ukraine are worrying,” he said on Twitter. “A Russian blockade of the passage into the Sea of Azov is not acceptable. It is important that this blockade is lifted. We call on both sides to de-escalate.”

Russia said it had only temporarily closed the Kerch Strait.

Poroshenko has called for further sanctions against Russia.

The EU already has a package of sanctions in place against Moscow for its annexation of the Crimea and its alleged backing for insurgents in the self-proclaimed breakaway republics in Ukraine’s east, where a conflict has left over 10,000 people dead in the last four years, according to the UN.
 

