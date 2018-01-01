

British PM Says Next Weeks Crucial for Country’s Future, Best Brexit Deal Achieved



BRUSSELS – British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday her government had come away from negotiations with Brussels with the best deal available and that an upcoming parliamentary vote would be crucial in determining the United Kingdom’s future.



May made her remarks following an extraordinary summit of European Union leaders in Brussels, where both a draft Brexit deal and a political declaration setting out the future relationship between the two parties were approved.



“Before Christmas, MPs will vote on this deal,” May said. “It will be one of the most significant votes that Parliament has held for many years.”



She said the vote would determine whether or not the UK moved forward into “a brighter future or open the door to yet more division and uncertainty.”



According to May, British citizens “don’t want to spend any more time arguing about Brexit, they want a good deal done that fulfills the vote and allows us to come together again as a country.”



The PM said she would take her deal to the House of Commons, the UK’s lower house of Parliament, “confident” it was the “best deal available.”



