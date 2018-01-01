

Protest Denouncing Violence against Women Takes to Spanish Capital of Madrid



MADRID – Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of the Spanish capital city of Madrid on Sunday calling for an end to violence against women.



The action took place on the “International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women” under the slogan “Not one less, we want to be free,” while similar protests unfolded in other towns and cities across Spain for the same cause.



Protesters marched behind a large banner from the Plaza de Cibeles towards the central Puerta de Sol square, many sporting the color purple, to raise awareness of the issue.



“Sorry for the inconvenience, they’re killing us,” “Madrid will be the tomb of machismo,” “I believe you, sister,” and “With or without clothes, don’t touch my body,” were among some of the demonstrators’ chants.



“While gender-based violence can happen to anyone, anywhere, some women and girls are particularly vulnerable – for instance, young girls and older women, women who identify as lesbian, bisexual, transgender or intersex, migrants and refugees, indigenous women and ethnic minorities, or women and girls living with HIV and disabilities, and those living through humanitarian crises,” the United Nations warned on its site of the international day.



“Violence against women continues to be an obstacle to achieving equality, development, peace as well as to the fulfillment of women and girls’ human rights,” it added.



