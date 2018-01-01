 
Caracas,
Monday
November 26,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  World

China Welcomes Taiwan Election Results, Defeat of Ruling Party

SHANGHAI – The Chinese government welcomed on Sunday the local election results in Taiwan, where the pro-independence ruling party was defeated.

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen stepped down as chief of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party after it suffered a crushing defeat in Saturday’s local elections.

At a press conference, the spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of China’s State Council Ma Xiaoguang said the results reflected “the strong will of the public in Taiwan in sharing the benefits of the peaceful development across the Taiwan Strait, and desires to improve the island’s economy.”

The municipal elections were seen as a barometer of support for Tsai ahead of the 2020 general elections, as well as for her party and her policies towards China.

“We will continue to uphold the 1992 Consensus, and to resolutely oppose separatist elements advocating ‘Taiwan independence’ and their activities,” Ma said.

The opposition Kuomintang of China (KMT) party, which supports better relations with China, won the mayoral elections in three of the seven most important cities – New Taipei, Kaohsiung and Taichung – while the ruling DPP ended up with just four city and county mayoral posts and two special municipalities, down from the 22 councils it held before the elections.

Taiwanese Prime Minister Lai Chin also resigned after the results, taking responsibility of the electoral defeat.

China does not recognize Taiwan’s sovereignty, considering it a breakaway territory, and has intensified its pressure on the island in recent months.
 

