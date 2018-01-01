

Arrested Nissan Executive Says Ghosn Salary Was Paid Appropriately



TOKYO – Nissan Motor executive Greg Kelly, arrested along with former group CEO Carlos Ghosn for alleged financial misconduct, has said that Ghosn’s salary was discussed and fixed appropriately, pubic broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday.



According to NHK, Kelly had said that the salary of Ghosn, sacked as the chairman of Nissan on Thursday, was discussed with people from the relevant department and was paid out “appropriately,” in the first statement by an accused in the case since the arrests on Monday.



Kelly said that he was not just following the former chairman’s orders but working for the good of the company.



Kelly, 62, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the alleged violation of Japanese financial regulations through under-reporting Ghosn’s income in security filings over a long period of time, according to official statements.



Authorities said that other acts of misconduct, such as personal use of company assets, was also discovered.



