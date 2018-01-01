 
Caracas,
Saturday
November 24,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Bottas Leads Abu Dhabi’s 2nd Free Practice Session

ABU DHABI – Finnish Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) led on Friday the second free practice session for the upcoming Abu Dhabi Grand Prix of Formula One.

Bottas, winner of the 2017 Abu Dhabi GP, clocked in a time of one minute and 37.236 seconds, leaving Dutch driver Max Verstappen (Red Bull), who set the pace of the first session, in the second spot, just 0.044 seconds off pace.

Meanwhile, Verstappen’s teammate Daniel Ricciardo of Australia settled for the third spot, trailing 0.192 seconds.

F1 reigning champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) occupied the fourth place, followed by Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen.

The season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is set to kick off Sunday at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Qualifying takes place Saturday.
 

