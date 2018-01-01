

UAE Considers Clemency Request from Jailed British Student



LONDON – The United Arab Emirates is considering a request for clemency for a jailed British academic, the country’s ambassador to the United Kingdom said Friday, adding that he hopes an amicable solution can be found in a case that has strained relations between London and a close Middle Eastern ally.



Matthew Hedges was convicted of spying and sentenced to life imprisonment Wednesday, a decision that drew criticism for the Gulf state that projects an image as a progressive beacon in the Arab world.



The UAE’s government is studying the request for clemency made by Hedges’s family on his behalf, Ambassador Sulaiman Hamid Almazroui said in a televised address from the UAE’s embassy in west London.



Hedges’s family and the British government deny he is a spy and say he was in the UAE carrying out research for his doctoral studies.



The ambassador on Friday defended the court’s decision, saying due process had been followed and “compelling evidence” presented during Hedges’s trial.



“This was an extremely serious case. We live in a dangerous neighborhood and national security must be a top priority,” the ambassador said.



Still, he added that anyone convicted of a crime in the UAE can appeal the verdict or seek a pardon from the president.



“We are hopeful that an amicable solution can be reached,” Almazroui said.



The UAE has spent billions of dollars in recent years building local campuses of New York University and Paris’s Sorbonne University, among other foreign institutions, but has faced criticism over its record on academic freedom and freedom of expression.



Hedges was arrested on May 5 at Dubai airport as he was trying to leave the country following two weeks of research into Emirati security policy, according to people close to him. He was carrying out the studies in pursuit of a doctoral degree at Durham University in the UK.



Three judges took a month to consider the case, Almazroui said. Hedges’s family said Wednesday that the sentence was handed down following a five-minute hearing.



The UAE has arrested and convicted foreigners for spying in the past, but Hedges’s case is unusual both because he is an academic and because he is from the UK, a close ally of the UAE dating back to before the country was established, when the area was part of a British protectorate.



“We hope the UAE now looks favorably on the family’s request for clemency,” said a spokesman for the UK Foreign Office.



Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said in at statement on Twitter late Thursday that he discussed Hedges’s plight with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed, who he said was working hard to resolve the situation.



