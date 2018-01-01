

Six Militants Killed in Indian Kashmir by Government Forces



SRINAGAR, India – Government forces in India-administered Kashmir killed on Friday six militants in a southern foothills hideout.



“In one of the most successful operations of this year so far, six militants have been killed in an operation launched last night on a hideout in foothills of Waghama Sutkipora area of south Kashmir’s Bijbeihara Anantnag,” a police spokesperson said in a statement, adding “six dead bodies of militants and six rifles were recovered from the spot.”



Police sources said that a joint team of army and police Special Operation Group personnel launched a cordon-and-search operation before dawn in Sutkipora area of Bijbehara following tip-offs about the presence of militants.



When the forces approached the suspected spot at a foothill in an orchard, the hiding militants opened fire, triggering a gunfight, they said.



“Six militants have been killed during the fierce gunfight,” Srinagar-based army spokesman Rajesh Kalia told EFE.



Expecting protests, the authorities have suspended internet services in the area.



Soon after the killings, people took to the streets in at least four places in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and clashed with government forces.



The forces resorted to aerial firing and tear gas against stone-throwing protesters in Khanabal, Anantnag town, witnesses said. However, there were no reports of casualties.



An armed rebellion against Indian rule in the region since 1989 has resulted in the deaths of more than 70,000 people, mostly civilians.



India accuses Pakistan of arming militants in its part of Kashmir, however Pakistan denies the allegations.



Both New Delhi and Islamabad claim the region in entirety. It is divided by a de-facto border, the Line of Control.



