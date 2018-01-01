 
Caracas,
Thursday
November 22,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

EU Mulls Disciplinary Action against Italy over Budget Dispute

BRUSSELS – The European Commission on Wednesday once again rejected Italy’s budget proposal and took the first steps toward sanctioning it by recommending an excessive deficit procedure for the country.

Brussels has requested that Rome reduce its deficit by 0.6% of gross domestic product in 2019 but said the budget proposal filed by Italy’s government, a coalition of anti-establishment populists and a far-right party, would instead increase the deficit by 1% of GDP.

“With regret, that today we confirm our assessment that Italy’s draft budgetary plan is in particularly serious non-compliance with the Council recommendation of 13 July,” Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis told reporters in Brussels. “We conclude that an opening of a debt-based excessive deficit procedure is thus warranted.”

He said Italy’s debt issues represented shared concern for EU members.

Italy’s interior minister, Matteo Salvini, who leads the far-right League Party, stood firm on his government’s ambitious budget plans downplayed the Commission’s verdict.

A reporter asked the controversial figure if he had received a letter from the EU informing him of its decision to reject the budget to which he retorted: “The letter from the EU? I’m also waiting for one from Santa Claus.”

Salvini and his coalition colleagues in the populist Five Star Movement (M5S) have pledged to overhaul Italy’s spending, to cut taxes and reform pensions despite warnings from Brussels.

The Commission said Italy’s public debt stood at 131.2% of GDP, far above the 60% limit set by EU rules.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved