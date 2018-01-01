

EU Mulls Disciplinary Action against Italy over Budget Dispute



BRUSSELS – The European Commission on Wednesday once again rejected Italy’s budget proposal and took the first steps toward sanctioning it by recommending an excessive deficit procedure for the country.



Brussels has requested that Rome reduce its deficit by 0.6% of gross domestic product in 2019 but said the budget proposal filed by Italy’s government, a coalition of anti-establishment populists and a far-right party, would instead increase the deficit by 1% of GDP.



“With regret, that today we confirm our assessment that Italy’s draft budgetary plan is in particularly serious non-compliance with the Council recommendation of 13 July,” Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis told reporters in Brussels. “We conclude that an opening of a debt-based excessive deficit procedure is thus warranted.”



He said Italy’s debt issues represented shared concern for EU members.



Italy’s interior minister, Matteo Salvini, who leads the far-right League Party, stood firm on his government’s ambitious budget plans downplayed the Commission’s verdict.



A reporter asked the controversial figure if he had received a letter from the EU informing him of its decision to reject the budget to which he retorted: “The letter from the EU? I’m also waiting for one from Santa Claus.”



Salvini and his coalition colleagues in the populist Five Star Movement (M5S) have pledged to overhaul Italy’s spending, to cut taxes and reform pensions despite warnings from Brussels.



The Commission said Italy’s public debt stood at 131.2% of GDP, far above the 60% limit set by EU rules.



