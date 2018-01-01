 
Caracas,
Monday
July 23,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Molinari Makes History as First Italian to Win British Open

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – Francesco Molinari gave Italy on Sunday its first major golf title, winning The Open Championship in Carnoustie.

The battle for the title came down to a duel between Molinari, who wrapped up the tournament 8-under par, and American Tiger Woods, a three-time The Open Championship winner, until the final holes of the fourth round.

While Molinari stayed calm, making a birdie, England’s Justin Rose, Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and Americans Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele unsuccessfully tried to chase him.
 

