Protest in Hong Kong against Attempt to Ban Pro-Independence Political Party

BEIJING – The main democratic organizations of Hong Kong came together on Saturday to protest against an attempt by the authorities to ban a pro-independence political party amid fears the move could be extended to the rest of the opposition.

Around 500 people gathered in the Wan Chai district on Hong Kong Island to demonstrate their rejection of the regional government’s initiative against the Hong Kong National Party and in support of freedom of expression and association.

The protesters, convened by the Civil Human Rights Front, marched to the local police headquarters, chanting slogans and holding placards that said “Freedom of Expression and Association” in Mandarin, English and other languages, including Spanish.

The protest took place after the regional government announced this week that it had started a process to ban the HKNP on the grounds that its aim of seeking independence by “whatever effective means” could make it a potential threat to national security, even though it had not yet resorted to any violence.

The authorities base themselves on a law that dates back to the British colonial rule and which establishes restrictions on the right of association, including “the interests of national security or public safety, public order, the protection of public health and morals, or the protection of the rights and freedom of others.”
 

