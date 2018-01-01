

Schalke Claims 2nd Spot in Bundesliga with 1-0 Win over Mainz



MAINZ, Germany – Schalke defeated Mainz 1-0 on Friday to move into second place in the Bundesliga while the hosts remain in jeopardy of relegation.



Its fourth straight win lifted Schalke to 46 points, four ahead of third-place Borussia Dortmund, which will host fourth-place Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.



Mainz, meanwhile, extended its winless streak to four and holds the 16th spot.



The lone goal of the contest came in the 56th minute as the result of a great individual effort by Schalke’s Daniel Caligiuri, who beat three defenders before putting the ball past keeper Florian Müller.



