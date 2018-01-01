 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Girona Beats Depor 2-0 to Go 6th in La Liga

GIRONA, Spain – Newly promoted Girona remains unbeaten at Montilivi municipal stadium after defeating Deportivo 2-0 on Friday to climb to sixth place in La Liga.

Depor suffered their 13th consecutive loss and sit 19th, two points from safety.

The visitors appeared from the start to be aiming for no more than a draw, sitting-in deep and hoping for a chance on the counter.

Girona, meanwhile, were content to ease into control of the contest and the approach paid off in the 20th minute, when the ball fell to Cristhian Stuani after Depor keeper Ruben Martinez stopped Bernardo Espinosa’s header off an Alex Granell free kick.

It was Stuani’s 15th goal of the season, making him the best of the rest among La Liga strikers behind the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Iago Aspas.

Martinez kept his side in the game with stops against Pere Pons and Granell. But in the final minute of the first half, it was Girona keeper Bono who had to be sharp to deny Deportivo’s Florin Andone.

Aware of the damage another loss would do, Depor started the second half with more ambition, though Girona nearly added to their advantage with Pablo Maffeo’s shot – stopped by Martinez – and a free kick by Granell, which was turned aside by the wall.

The decisive goal came just 11 minutes into the second period. Again, Granell was the initiator, delivering a perfect ball to the six-yard box for Juanpe to put past Martinez.
 

