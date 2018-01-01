

Coach of Liga MX Club America Wants Fewer Draws, More Wins



MEXICO CITY – The coach of Mexican soccer club America said Friday that his team is playing well in the Liga MX Clausura 2018, but needs to translate that excellence into more victories.



“Our spirits our as high as they can be,” Miguel Herrera told reporters. “But we are aware of the need to reflect that in the scoreboard and win, which we are planning to do tomorrow against Leon.”



Club America, with 18 points from four wins and six draws, are in second place and will defend their unbeaten status on Saturday hosting 11th-place Leon.



“I am preparing to face Leon’s best version,” he said. “But mainly for us to do things the best way possible. We will play a team that has risen from the bottom and is trying to close (the tournament) well to qualify.”



America could claim the top spot if they beat Leon and current leaders Santos Laguna lose Sunday against Monterrey.



Herrera said that he is focused on winning matches rather than thinking about first place or remaining unbeaten.



