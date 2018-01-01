 
Caracas,
Saturday
March 10,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Coach of Liga MX Club America Wants Fewer Draws, More Wins

MEXICO CITY – The coach of Mexican soccer club America said Friday that his team is playing well in the Liga MX Clausura 2018, but needs to translate that excellence into more victories.

“Our spirits our as high as they can be,” Miguel Herrera told reporters. “But we are aware of the need to reflect that in the scoreboard and win, which we are planning to do tomorrow against Leon.”

Club America, with 18 points from four wins and six draws, are in second place and will defend their unbeaten status on Saturday hosting 11th-place Leon.

“I am preparing to face Leon’s best version,” he said. “But mainly for us to do things the best way possible. We will play a team that has risen from the bottom and is trying to close (the tournament) well to qualify.”

America could claim the top spot if they beat Leon and current leaders Santos Laguna lose Sunday against Monterrey.

Herrera said that he is focused on winning matches rather than thinking about first place or remaining unbeaten.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved