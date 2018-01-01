 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

France’s Gael Monfils Cruises into Indian Wells Second Round

INDIAN WELLS, California – Crowd-pleasing Frenchman Gael Monfils advanced to the second round of the BNP Paribas Open with a routine 6-3, 6-3 victory Friday afternoon over Australian Matthew Ebden.

Monfils occasionally showcased his jaw-dropping retrieving abilities over the course of the one hour, 12-minute match.

But the 42nd-ranked Frenchman was able to conserve his energy for the most part against Ebden, whose inability to control his service games proved to be his undoing.

After dropping his serve once in the first set, the Australian was broken three more times in the second set as Monfils rolled to a comfortable win.

Next up in the second round for Monfils will be big-serving American John Isner, the No. 15 seed.

In other men’s first-round matches Friday afternoon, American wildcard Ernesto Escobedo used his big forehand to top countryman Frances Tiafoe 7-5, 6-3, Cypriot qualifier Marcos Baghdatis rallied from a service break down in the final set to edge Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 and Portugal’s Joao Sousa scored a narrow 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) victory over Russian veteran Mikhail Youzhny.

Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics cruised past Serbia’s Viktor Troicki 7-6 (7-1), 6-1 and Indian qualifier Yuki Bhambri defeated French qualifier Nicolas Mahut 7-5, 6-3.

In women’s second-round action Friday afternoon, four seeded players – the United Kingdom’s Johanna Konta, Belgium’s Elise Mertens, Poland’s Agnieszka Radwanska and Russia’s Svetlana Kuznetsova – were bounced out of the tournament.

The 11th-seeded Konta was defeated by the Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova 7-6 (7-5), 6-4, the 22nd-seeded Mertens lost to China’s Qiang Wang 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, the 31st-seeded Radwanska fell to Japan’s Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-2 and the 19th-seeded Kuznetsova lost to Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-3.

France’s Kristina Mladenovic, the No. 14 seed, edged Australia’s Samantha Stosur 7-5, 7-5 in the second round, while ninth-seeded Czech Petra Kvitova rallied to edge Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 in three hours and 17 minutes.
 

