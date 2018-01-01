 
Caracas,
Saturday
March 10,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | USA

Trump Won’t Meet with Kim without Concrete Actions by North Korea

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump will not meet with his North Korean counterpart, Kim Jong-un, until concrete, verifiable actions are taken by North Korea, the White House press secretary said Friday.

“This meeting won’t take place without concrete actions that match the promises that have been made by North Korea,” Sarah Sanders said in her daily press conference.

Nor did the spokeswoman wish to confirm any place or date when the meeting between Trump and Kim would take place, though the South Korean government had announced that the two leaders would meet before the end of May.

“The president has accepted that invitation on the basis that we have concrete and verifiable steps,” the spokeswoman said.

Should it take place, the Trump-Kim meeting will be the first face-to-face meeting in history between the leaders of North Korea and the United States.

Sanders said Kim’s invitation is the result of the “maximum pressure” campaign waged by Trump, and that as a result, “the president is getting exactly what he wants.”

Following the briefing, the White House released a summary of a telephone conversation between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“The two leaders welcomed the prospect of dialogue between the United States and North Korea, and committed to maintain pressure and sanctions until North Korea takes tangible steps toward complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization,” the White House said in a statement.

According to the note, Trump expressed his hope that “Kim Jong-un might choose a brighter path for North Korea’s future.”

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said earlier Friday that it would take a few weeks to arrange the meeting between Trump and Kim.

“Now it’s a question of agreeing on the timing of the first meeting between the two of them, and that will take some weeks before we get all that worked out,” he said at a press conference in Djibouti before arriving in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

The secretary said Trump himself had made the decision to meet with Kim despite their well-publicized trading of insults in recent months, adding that he was not surprised in the least and that his boss had the matter “on his mind for quite some time.”

On Thursday at the White House, the head of South Korea’s National Security Office, Chung Eui-yong, delivered Trump a message that he had received from Kim during a high-level meeting in Pyongyang.

In an offer aimed at kick starting the negotiations, Kim has pledged to freeze ballistic missile tests and embark upon a denuclearization process provided his regime is given security guarantees, the South Koreans said.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved