

Rising Japanese Star Osaka Routs Radwanska in Indian Wells



INDIAN WELLS, California – Japan’s Naomi Osaka earned her second straight victory over an accomplished WTA star at the BNP Paribas Open, defeating Poland’s Agnieszka Radwanska 6-3, 6-2 in Friday afternoon second-round action.



The 20-year-old Osaka followed up her straight-set win Wednesday over Russian five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova by defeating Radwanska – the 2012 Wimbledon runner-up – 6-3, 6-2.



Osaka used her superior power to control the match against the struggling Pole, a former top-five player whose ranking has dropped out of the top-30.



The unseeded, 44th-ranked Haitian-Japanese player won 83 percent of her first-serve points and fended off two of the three break points she faced.



She also played well on return, winning 18 of Radwanska’s 26 second-serve points and breaking her opponent’s serve twice each set.



Next up for Osaka in the third round will be the winner of a match between third-seeded Spaniard Garbiñe Muguruza and American Sachia Vickery.



The BNP Paribas Open is one of the biggest hard-court tournaments on the men’s and women’s tennis calendars.



