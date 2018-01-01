 
Caracas,
Saturday
March 10,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Argentina

Argentina Adds 8 Boats to Antarctic Tourism Fleet

BUENOS AIRES – Argentina will have a 33-ship Antarctic fleet entirely for tourism thanks to the addition of eight more boats, the transportation ministry said Friday.

With the new vessels, the fleet’s capacity will surpass the 119,790 passengers it transported this last season, the ministry said in a statement.

The number of tourists travelling to Antarctica grew 21 percent during the 2017-2018 season compared to the previous season and 32 percent compared to the 2014-2015 season.

“The cruise industry is very important because of the large number of new tourists who are coming to discover our country, its wilderness and its unique landscape,” Transportation Minister Guillermo Dietrich said.

The minister added that the job growth linked to this industry is “unprecedented and very positive” for Ushuaia, the world’s southernmost city.

With these new boats, the ministry explained, Argentina is attempting increase its market share and compete with Chile, which has a larger Antarctic cruise industry.

“According to industry forecasts, the number of Antarctic boats for tourism and exploration will continue to increase in the next three seasons, reaching a 40 percent growth,” the ministry said.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved