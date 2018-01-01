

Trump to Attend Summit of the Americas in Peru, Then Visit Colombia



WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump will attend the Summit of the Americas to be held in Peru next April, in what will be his first trip to Latin America since being elected more than a year ago, the White House told EFE on Friday.



Trump will first attend the Summit of the Americas, to take place in Lima on April 13-14, though details of his possible bilateral meetings there have not yet been announced.



After his trip to Peru, diplomatic sources told EFE, the US president will make a stopover in Colombia, though the White House has yet to confirm that visit.



The Summit of the Americas is an occasion that every three years brings together presidents of the Western Hemisphere, though the White House had not confirmed until this Friday whether Trump planned to be there.



Presumably one of the principal matters the US president will discuss is the crisis Venezuela is going through, a subject of almost all his talks with governments of the Americas.



The visit to Colombia, the principal destination of Venezuelans fleeing their country, has been under consideration for months, but the decision was finally confirmed last week during the High Level Partnership Dialogue presided in Bogota by the US undersecretary of state for political affairs, Thomas Sannon, diplomatic sources told EFE.



This Wednesday, Trump spoke on the phone about the summit with his Peruvian counterpart, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, who will host the event, while also discussing the situation in Venezuela.



The United States has backed Peru’s decision to cancel Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s invitation to the summit, though several Latin American countries have asked that the host country reconsider that rebuff.



Trump’s relations with Latin America have not been easy, due to his hostile comments about immigrants in the US, and his skepticism about trade agreements.



