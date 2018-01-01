

Geraint Thomas Takes Lead in Tirreno-Adriatico Race



TREVI, Italy – Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) attacked on the final climb to win Friday’s third stage of the 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico road race, while Geraint Thomas (Sky) took the overall lead.



The 28-year-old Slovenian launched an attack less than 2 km from the finish in Trevi and reached the line 3 seconds ahead of Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) 6 seconds faster than Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal).



Thomas finished fourth, which was enough to lift him into first place in the general classification.



Roglic, a former ski jumper, became the first rider from his country to win a stage in the Tirreno-Adriatico.



Second place in the general belongs to Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), who has the same time as Thomas, while Chris Froome is in third, 3 seconds behind the Welsh and Belgian riders.



Saturday’s 219 km (136 mi) fourth stage will conclude with a long climb to Sassano Sassotetto.



