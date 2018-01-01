 
Caracas,
Saturday
March 10,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Geraint Thomas Takes Lead in Tirreno-Adriatico Race

TREVI, Italy – Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) attacked on the final climb to win Friday’s third stage of the 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico road race, while Geraint Thomas (Sky) took the overall lead.

The 28-year-old Slovenian launched an attack less than 2 km from the finish in Trevi and reached the line 3 seconds ahead of Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) 6 seconds faster than Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal).

Thomas finished fourth, which was enough to lift him into first place in the general classification.

Roglic, a former ski jumper, became the first rider from his country to win a stage in the Tirreno-Adriatico.

Second place in the general belongs to Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), who has the same time as Thomas, while Chris Froome is in third, 3 seconds behind the Welsh and Belgian riders.

Saturday’s 219 km (136 mi) fourth stage will conclude with a long climb to Sassano Sassotetto.
 

