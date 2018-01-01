 
  Sports

Valverde Won’t Comment on Neymar’s Possible Return to Barcelona

BARCELONA – FC Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde declined to comment Friday on rumors that Neymar wants to return to the Catalan club from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian striker made the move to France last summer after PSG paid Barça a world-record 222 million euros ($264 million) to settle his buyout clause.

“It seems to me a fantasy and we do not know where it came from or where it will end,” Valverde told reporters when asked about Neymar’s possible return to Barcelona. “It is a fantasy and we are not going to speak about rumors when we know it would not end here.”

Journalists also wanted to know if the coach planned to rest some key starters in Saturday’s La Liga match against last-place Malaga with an eye toward next week’s clash with Chelsea for a berth in the Champions League quarterfinals.

“Our objective is to avoid another stumble,” Valverde said, alluding to Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with lowly UD Las Palmas three days before last weekend’s showdown with second-place Atletico Madrid.

Teams in the bottom half of the table are dangerous in the final weeks of the season, he said.

“Malaga need to win and tomorrow they have an opportunity. Last week we played another team in the relegation spots – Las Palmas – and we could not win, so that should be an incentive,” the coach added.

Valverde declined to reveal his Saturday line-up or whether he would use the match to try out a substitute for Andres Iniesta, who could miss the Chelsea game with a muscular issue.

“I do not approach the game as a test, but to win. I don’t anyone to look at it that way, because for me it’s a mistake,” he said.
 

